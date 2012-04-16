Italy says 2,500 boat migrants rescued at sea in three days
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.
(Adds details on deal)
HELSINKI, April 16 - Nokia Siemens Networks won an order from Softbank Corp in Japan to help build a new LTE network and to expand its existing 3G network.
Nokia Siemens did not disclose the financial details of the deal, but said it included network implementation and system integration for the LTE services. (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom, Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
ROME, Feb 23 Almost 2,500 boat migrants were rescued in the past three days, the Italian Coast Guard said on Thursday, as this year's arrivals already far outpace the record-setting 2016.
SEATTLE, Feb 23 Boeing Co's commercial airplanes division is "not competitive" under current U.S. tax rules and the company is using its access to the Trump administration to press for changes, Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith said on Thursday.
Feb 23 United Technologies Corp's Carrier unit expanded a recall of some air conditioners and heat pumps as their power cord plugs can overheat, posing a fire risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday.