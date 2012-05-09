EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 24)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
TOKYO May 9 Softbank Corp said on Wednesday that it and eBay Inc unit PayPal will form a joint venture to expand Japan's e-payments market by targeting users of Apple Inc's iPhone.
Softbank, which competes with bigger KDDI Corp in supplying Apple's popular smartphone in Japan, and PayPal will each invest 1 billion yen ($12.54 million) in the joint venture, Softbank President Masayoshi Son told reporters at a news conference. ($1 = 79.7750 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa)
BRUSSELS, Feb 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 24 Canada's MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd, a provider of satellite data used for surveillance and communications, said it would buy U.S.-based DigitalGlobe Inc for about C$3.10 billion ($2.40 billion) to strengthen its position in the satellite imagery market.
Feb 24 UK's CMA (Competition and Markets Authority):