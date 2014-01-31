TOKYO Jan 31 Softbank Corp said on
Friday it is seeking to become an electricity supplier in Japan,
taking a step towards breaking into the heavily regulated
Japanese power sector.
A wholly owned subsidiary of Softbank unit SB Energy has
submitted an application with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and
Industry, Softbank said.
The Japanese telecoms firm said it wanted to enter the
market as soon as possible this year. The application would
allow it to provide electricity to companies, and eventually to
individual consumers if the power supply market is fully
liberalised as planned by 2016.
