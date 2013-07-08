* S&P cuts SoftBank rating two notches to BB+, had warned of
move in March
* SoftBank shares fall nearly 5 pct after downgrade,
analysts cite profit-taking
* S&P says outlook stable, cites growth in Japan business,
cost benefits of merger
TOKYO, July 8 Standard & Poor's cut SoftBank
Corp's debt rating two notches to "junk" grade, citing
financial risks from its $21.6 billion purchase of U.S. wireless
carrier Sprint Nextel Corp and Sprint's proposed buyout of
Clearwire Corp.
The downgrade spurred a slide in SoftBank's shares, but
analysts said the drop was largely due to profit-taking after
the stock had surged in anticipation of the Sprint deal, which
received final regulatory approval on Friday.
S&P had warned in March it would cut SoftBank's rating to
BB+, its highest non-investment grade, if the Sprint deal was
concluded.
The downgrade is unlikely to increase financing costs for
SoftBank, which should be able to rely on funding from Japanese
banks, said Hiroshi Yamashina, senior telecoms analyst at BNP
Paribas in Tokyo.
SoftBank in May said it would issue 400 billion yen ($3.96
billion) in retail bonds in the Japanese market, while in April
it raised the size of a dual-tranche bond issue in dollars and
euros to the equivalent of $3.3 billion from $2 billion.
S&P said SoftBank's outlook was stable, as the ratings
agency expects steady growth in its Japanese mobile business and
gradual improvement in Sprint's operating performance as the
merger brings cost reductions and other benefits.
Moody's Investors Service on June 12 said SoftBank's offer
for Sprint would have a limited impact on its rating - now at
the agency's lowest investment grade rating of Baa3. The rating
has been put on review for a possible downgrade.
SoftBank shares tumbled after news of the downgrade, trading
nearly 5 percent lower on the day at 5,600 yen, their lowest
this month. They pared losses to end at 5,680 yen, down 3.4
percent.
SoftBank's five-year CDS was quoted around 210 basis points
on Monday after the downgrade, a widening of about 20 bps from
Friday.