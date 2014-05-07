(Attaches to corrected, repeated alerts)

TOKYO May 7 SoftBank Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday that his company has no plans to sell part of its stake in Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N in the initial public offering of the Chinese online retailer.

Son was speaking at a briefing in Tokyo after the announcement of SoftBank's earnings for the last fiscal year. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)