BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Attaches to corrected, repeated alerts)
TOKYO May 7 SoftBank Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday that his company has no plans to sell part of its stake in Alibaba IPO-ALIB.N in the initial public offering of the Chinese online retailer.
Son was speaking at a briefing in Tokyo after the announcement of SoftBank's earnings for the last fiscal year. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.