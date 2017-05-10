UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group on Wednesday said it booked a derivative loss of 252.8 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in the last financial year mainly due to its holdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings .
SoftBank holds a 29.9 percent stake in Alibaba. It said last year it was selling at least $7.9 billion in shares in Alibaba to cut debt.
($1 = 113.7900 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources