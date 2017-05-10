TOKYO May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group on Wednesday said it booked a derivative loss of 252.8 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in the last financial year mainly due to its holdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings .

SoftBank holds a 29.9 percent stake in Alibaba. It said last year it was selling at least $7.9 billion in shares in Alibaba to cut debt.

($1 = 113.7900 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)