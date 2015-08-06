TOKYO Aug 6 Japanese telecoms conglomerate
SoftBank Corp reported on Thursday its quarterly
operating profit rose 8 percent and declared it was seeing "the
light at the end of the tunnel" for its loss-making U.S. unit
Sprint Corp.
SoftBank, which launched a takeover of the U.S. carrier for
more than $20 billion in 2012, said its April-June operating
profit rose to 343.6 billion yen ($2.75 billion) from 319.4
billion yen a year ago.
Sprint has struggled to compete against larger rivals AT&T
Inc and Verizon Communications Inc even while it
burns through cash trying to acquire and retain customers. But
in a sign of possible improvement, Sprint on Tuesday reported a
smaller-than-expected quarterly loss and lower churn, or
defections.
