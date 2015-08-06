* Q1 operating profit 344 bln Y vs 320 bln analysts' avg
estimate
* To buy back up to 120 bln yen worth of shares
* CEO says "fully confident" after earlier doubts on Sprint
TOKYO, Aug 6 SoftBank Corp announced a
near $1 billion share buyback and a higher quarterly profit as
loss-making Sprint Corp fared better than expected, with
the Japanese telecoms group forecasting "light at the end of the
tunnel" for its U.S. unit.
The share buyback worth up to 120 billion yen ($961.69
million) would be SoftBank's biggest ever if carried out in
full. CEO Masayoshi Son attributed the surprise move to its
lacklustre share price and renewed confidence in Sprint which
SoftBank bought for more than $20 billion in 2013 but has
struggled to turn around.
"Repurchasing shares is an effective way of returning profit
to shareholders. But it's also a message from management to
markets, regarding the share price," he told reporters on
Thursday. "We've now become fully confident."
SoftBank's April-June operating profit rose to 343.6 billion
yen from 319.4 billion a year ago, helped by the boost from
Sprint and growth in smartphone customers at its domestic
telecoms business. That was better than the 320 billion yen
average of three analysts' estimates surveyed by Thomson
Reuters.
Sprint on Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly
loss and lower churn, or defections, a rare sign of improvement
for a carrier that has struggled to compete against larger
rivals AT&T and Verizon Communications.
Son had made a rare appearance on Sprint's conference call
to say SoftBank had no plans to sell its stake in the wireless
carrier, a commitment he reiterated on Thursday.
"There was a time when I lost confidence in managing
Sprint," he said. "Now I have no intention of selling."
SoftBank has used cash from its telecoms business to fund
investments in global mobile and Internet businesses, and the
Sprint buy was aimed at growth outside Japan's sluggish economy.
Son said the latest buyback did not signal a change to its
acquisitive strategy. SoftBank is also the largest investor in
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding.
Jefferies estimates its 23 largest investments have
delivered returns of 30 times with an average investment period
of over 9 years. Excluding highly lucrative Alibaba, returns
have been around 6 times.
SoftBank did not give a full-year outlook, but the market's
average forecast prior to Thursday's announcement was for an
annual operating profit of 1.04 trillion yen.
Based on such views, SoftBank shares have lately been
trading below 8 times forward earnings estimates, lagging
multiples of over 10 for Japanese telecoms rivals KDDI Corp
and NTT DoCoMo. Analysts have said the
comparatively low valuations were due to concerns about Sprint.
($1 = 124.7800 yen)
