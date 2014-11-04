* Cuts FY operating profit forecast 10 pct to 900 bln yen
* Q2 operating profit down 23 pct, below analyst view
* 'Long battle' to fix $22 bln US unit Sprint -CEO Son
* Weak yen, rising borrowing costs could hamper growth
(Adds comment from CEO, analyst, industry context)
By Teppei Kasai
TOKYO, Nov 4 Fast-growing Japanese telecom firm
SoftBank Corp sliced the best part of $1 billion off
its annual profit forecast as the Sprint Corp U.S. carrier
it bought last year continues to lose customers in droves, with
no quick fix in sight.
In a reality check for Chief Executive Masayoshi Son as he
seeks to make SoftBank a global mobile media powerhouse, the
firm said on Tuesday its second-quarter operating profit fell 23
percent. With the yen sliding and U.S. borrowing costs seen
rising, Son may have to pay higher prices if he is to keep
buying assets to offset SoftBank's sluggish domestic market.
SoftBank said Sprint's troubles mean it now expects an
operating profit of 900 billion yen ($7.9 billion) in the year
through March 2015, down from the 1 trillion yen it previously
estimated. Sprint is working though a painful revamping of its
network, causing a subscriber exodus, and on Monday said it will
cut 2,000 jobs after several quarters of losses.
"Sprint's battle will be long and tough, and it's not
something that can be fixed in a short time," SoftBank's Son
told reporters in Tokyo. SoftBank bought the number three U.S.
mobile carrier last year for $22 billion as part of a drive to
expand outside Japan that's included investments across Asia.
"Along with cost cuts, we want to increase prime customers,
not sub-prime customers, and we are already seeing things turn
better," Son said, saying Sprint's focus is on long-term
business rather than short-term, stop-gap fixes.
With scant prospects for major growth in Japan's saturated
but sluggish domestic market, Son has led the cash-rich company
on a string of high-profile acquisitions and investments in
telecom and Internet-related businesses, helped by low interest
rates globally and a comparatively strong yen.
Son is Japan's richest man through his near-20 percent stake
in SoftBank, the country's third-biggest mobile carrier by
subscriber numbers and now worth about $85 billion by market
value.
As well as being the largest investor in recently listed
Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd,
SoftBank has plans to invest $10 billion in India's potentially
huge but under-developed online retail market.
YEN REVERSAL
On Tuesday, Son acknowledged that his company had also made
international acquisitions at a time when foreign exchange rates
made it smart to do so. "Us taking action when the yen was
strong has shown positive influences," Son said.
With the dollar topping 114 yen on Monday after the Bank of
Japan moved to expand its monetary stimulus program, the
Japanese currency has hit its weakest point in nearly seven
years versus the greenback.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision last week to end
quantitative easing means increased expectation of a U.S. rate
hike next year, possibly bringing higher borrowing costs for the
Japanese company.
"SoftBank has many overseas ambitions, and the weaker yen
can affect their cash flow and does make it difficult for them,"
Macquarie Capital Securities analyst Nathan Ramler told Reuters,
speaking before SoftBank's quarterly earnings announcements.
For the July-September quarter, SoftBank said operating
profit was 259.0 billion yen, down from 337.1 billion a year
earlier. That was below the 296.9 billion yen average of
estimates made by four analysts, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine.
While fixing Sprint may distract SoftBank in its expansion
drive, the company said on Tuesday it booked a bigger gain in
the second quarter from the New York listing of Alibaba than it
had previously anticipated.
SoftBank said its net profit for the quarter was boosted by
a 563.1 billion gain from the Alibaba deal, up from the 500
billion it previously estimated. SoftBank's net profit for the
quarter almost tripled from a year earlier to nearly 500 billion
yen.
(1 US dollar = 113.6300 Japanese yen)
