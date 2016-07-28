TOKYO, July 28 SoftBank Group Corp reported a 0.2 percent increase in first-quarter operating profit as solid profits in its domestic telecommunications business offset losses at U.S. unit Sprint Corp.

SoftBank, which owns more than 80 percent of the U.S. wireless carrier, said April-June operating profit increased to 319.24 billion yen ($3.05 billion) from 318.56 billion yen a year earlier.

The Japanese telecoms and internet conglomerate, which this month said it would buy UK chip designer ARM for $32 billion in cash, did not provide full-year estimates.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son has said he went ahead with the ARM deal as he believed he was close to turning around Sprint.

While the U.S. carrier posted wider losses in quarterly earnings this week, it also said it expected to be cash flow positive in the next financial year, sending its shares soaring. ($1 = 104.8100 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)