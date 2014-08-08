TOKYO Aug 8 Japanese wireless operator SoftBank
Corp said its first-quarter operating profit fell 15.6
percent, pulling back after a large one-off gain in the same
period a year earlier related to the acquisition of an online
game company.
But SoftBank beat forecasts, booking 337.6 billion yen ($3.3
billion) in operating profit for the April-June quarter
compared with an average forecast of 302 billion yen from four
analysts, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
The company reiterated its operating profit target for the
year to March 2015 of 1 trillion yen, unchanged from its
previous guidance and in line with the adjusted 1.08 trillion
yen it earned the year before.
SoftBank said its 2014/15 forecast includes no temporary
gains, versus 253.9 billion yen in business combination-related
gains for the year earlier.
SoftBank's U.S. mobile carrier Sprint Corp this week
dropped its bid to acquire No. 4 U.S. carrier T-Mobile U.S. Inc
after regulatory resistance showed no signs of
softening despite months of lobbying.
