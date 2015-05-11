TOKYO May 11 SoftBank Corp reported on
Monday a 9 percent fall in profit for the fiscal year just
ended, hurt by the absence of one-time gains enjoyed the year
before, while it has been weighed down by the costs of trying to
turn around U.S. unit Sprint.
The Japanese telecommunications company said it had an
operating profit of 982.7 billion yen ($8.2 billion) in the year
ended March 31, versus 1.08 trillion yen in the prior year. The
average estimate among 20 analysts was 980.87 billion yen,
according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.
The company did not issue a forecast for the current fiscal
year, saying it was difficult to provide estimates due to a
large number of uncertain factors.
SoftBank purchased No.3 U.S. carrier Sprint Corp for
more than $20 billion in 2013. Sprint, 80 percent-owned by
SoftBank, has been intensely competing with larger rivals AT&T
Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.
($1 = 119.9100 yen)
(Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing
by Muralikumar Anantharaman)