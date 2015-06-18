TOKYO, June 18 Japan's SoftBank Corp
said on Thursday that it was setting up a joint venture with
Alibaba and Foxconn Technology to sell its
human-like robot Pepper to consumers around the world.
The robots - which the mobile phone and Internet
conglomerate envisions serving as baby-sitters, medical workers
or even party companions - are already being used at stores
including SoftBank's own mobile phone shops, but the companies
said they would now be available to general consumers.
SoftBank said it would have a 60 percent stake in the joint
venture, with Alibaba and Foxconn holding 20 percent each.
