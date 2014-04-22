BRIEF-Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
TOKYO, April 22 U.S. investment manager Capital Research and Management cut its stake in Japanese mobile operator SoftBank Corp by about half to 6.67 percent compared with June last year, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
SoftBank shares have fallen 15 percent so far this year after almost doubling in value last year, partly driven by expectations that its 37-percent held Chinese e-commerce operator Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would launch an initial public offering.
The benchmark Nikkei average has lost about 11 percent during the same period. (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Ant Financial comments on definitive agreement with Moneygram
CHICAGO, March 14 Aviagen, the world's leading poultry breeding company, has euthanized chickens at a farm in Alabama over concerns about bird flu, the company said on Tuesday, as likely cases of the disease emerged in a top chicken-producing state.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 14 - Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies has won a GPS satellite launch contract over rival United Launch Alliance, a partnership of the top two U.S. aerospace companies Lockheed Martin Corp. and Boeing Co., the U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday.