By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
MUMBAI Oct 28 Kunal Bahl, co-founder of Indian
online marketplace Snapdeal, has come a long way from his days
as a business school student selling detergent in U.S.
supermarkets.
After final negotiations over a sushi breakfast earlier this
month, Snapdeal on Tuesday unveiled a $627 million investment
from Japan's SoftBank, one of the high-profile early
backers -- and now major shareholder -- in China's Alibaba
.
The deal marks the largest single investment in an Indian
e-commerce firm to date. For Bahl, who has often said he aims to
lead "India's Alibaba", it is a stamp of approval for Snapdeal's
strategy and its decision to remain a market, not a retailer.
"This investment means a lot more than the capital that it
brings. It brings validation," the soft-spoken executive said.
Snapdeal competes with bigger rivals Flipkart.com and
Amazon.com, the latter building a growing presence in
India, where e-commerce is expected to grow from $2.3 billion in
2014 to $32 billion by 2020, according to consulting firm
Technopak.
Bahl, 31, said Snapdeal, which already counts eBay Inc
among its shareholders, struck the deal with SoftBank
after months of talks with CEO Masayoshi Son and Nikesh Arora,
who was with Google and is now vice-chairman at
SoftBank Corp.
"Some of these things are just serendipity," Bahl said. "I
met Nikesh sometime back just as he was about to join Softbank.
He played a very key role in making this partnership work."
The face of Snapdeal, Bahl studied in the United States and
co-founded a detergent company there. He worked for Microsoft
, but then headed back to India.
Back home, he teamed up with high school friend Rohit
Bansal. They set up a daily deals site which quickly morphed
into India's No.3 e-commerce player, now estimated to be worth
about $2 billion.
A trip to China convinced Bahl to make his company a
marketplace, one that would simply provide an online platform.
"That's why Softbank invested. They understand the Alibaba
model really well. And they saw that in the Indian context we
are closer to that model than anyone else," Bahl said.
And as for the cash? Bahl says it will be spent on improving
supply chains and logistics.
Smartphones and the Internet have led to a boom in ecommerce
activity in India, but the rate of growth is still slower than
that of China.
Traffic-infested roads and weak infrastructure in the
country complicate online sales and deliveries. Companies,
desperate to avoid road snarls and railway delays often have to
fly their packages to their destinations and have to invest
heavily in their own supply chains to meet their delivery dates.
Snapdeal is likely to spend around $250 million in sprucing
up its back office, hiring more engineers and teaming up with
start-ups to strengthen the company's mobile offers.
"Don't expect anything drastic from us, we are never the
ones who do drastic things," Bahl said. "We do a few things at a
time."
(Editing By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Jane Merriman)