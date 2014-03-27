PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21
SAN ANTONIO, March 27 Japan's SoftBank Corp is in talks with Dish Network Corp on a fixed wireless broadband partnership, the chief executive officer of SoftBank told Reuters on Thursday.
"They have the satellite and we have the network that we can collaborate on. We are looking at a technology alliance and we are doing some tests together," Masayoshi Son, the billionaire CEO of SoftBank who gained control of Sprint Corp last year, said on the sidelines of a conference in San Antonio.
Earlier this month, Son called the U.S. wireless market an oligopoly plagued by slow speeds and high prices and said Sprint could shake up the competition, but it would require a scale that Sprint cannot reach alone. (Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
