(Corrects yen figure in third paragraph, adding 'billion')
TOKYO Feb 5 Japan's SoftBank Corp said
on Thursday it would not recognise in its consolidated financial
statements the $2.1 billion impairment charge made by its
majority-owned U.S. telecoms network operator Sprint Corp,
because of differing accounting standards.
Earlier Sprint said the charge included a $1.9 billion
reduction associated with the Sprint trade name and about $200
million reduction in the carrying value of its wireline network
assets.
But SoftBank, which owns nearly 80 percent of Sprint, said
it would not recognise the charge, which it calculated at 256.8
billion yen, on its consolidated statements because Softbank
operates under the International Financial Reporting Standards,
while Sprint operates under the U.S. Generally Accepted
Accounting Principles (GAAP).
The fast-growing parent sliced the best part of $1 billion
off its annual profit forecast in November, saying Sprint's
battle to turn its business round would be a long one.
