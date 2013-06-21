BRIEF-Cognizant acquires Japan-based Brilliant Service
* Cognizant acquires brilliant service, a japan-based intelligent products and solutions company
TOKYO, June 21 SoftBank Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Friday that U.S. mobile carrier Sprint Nextel Corp will save 200 billion yen ($2 billion) a year on average from cost-cutting measures in the first four years after it is acquired by the Japanese company.
Son, speaking at an annual SoftBank shareholders' meeting in Tokyo, said his company was on track to acquire Sprint by July, as long as its $21.6 billion bid is approved by both Sprint shareholders and the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.
Son also said the fierce bidding war for Sprint with U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp had prompted his company to consider various other options, including buying No. 4 U.S. mobile carrier T-Mobile, which is 74 percent owned by Deutsche Telekom AG.
NEW YORK, March 2 Snap Inc's in-demand shares are set to start trading in New York on Thursday after the owner of the popular Snapchat messaging app raised $3.4 billion in its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, above its price expectations.
