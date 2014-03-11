Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
WASHINGTON, March 11 Japan's SoftBank Corp CEO, Masayoshi Son, said another meeting is necessary with U.S. regulators who have so far given him a cold shoulder on a potential merger between Son's Sprint Corp and its competitor T-Mobile US Inc..
Son on Tuesday gave his first public speech to a U.S. audience since SoftBank bought No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier Sprint and regulators rejected his interest in a bid for No. 4 provider T-Mobile.
After his address at the Chamber of Commerce, he told reporters he wasn't planning to meet with regulators again on this trip, "but whenever we have the opportunity sometime in the future, that is I think necessary."
March 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, March 13 Verizon Communications Inc sought almost triple the price reduction that it ultimately obtained for Yahoo Inc's core assets following two massive cyber attacks at the internet company, according to a Yahoo filing.
* Citrix is working with Goldman Sachs on possible sale process- CNBC, citing report Further company coverage: