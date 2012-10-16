Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
TOKYO Oct 16 Shares of Softbank Corp soared 10 percent to 2,500 yen on Tuesday morning after CEO Masayoshi Son reassured investors that there would be no dilution of the company's shares after a $20.1 billion deal to acquire about 70 percent of Sprint Nextel Corp .
Softbank's shares had lost 21 percent over the previous two sessions on rumours of the deal, which sources say the company will fund with loans from four major banks, and which some investors worried was too expensive. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Michael Watson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)