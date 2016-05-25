May 25 Softbank Technology :

* Says it to set up a JV in Tokyo with MY FARM, INC.

* Says the JV to be engaged in utilization of agricultural land information by using internet

* Says Softbank Technology to hold 66 percent and MY FARM, INC. to hold 34 percent stake in the JV

Source text in Japanese: 985.so/zE3k

