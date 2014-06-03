TOKYO, June 3 SoftBank Corp Chief
Executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday that company officials
are in regular contact with U.S. regulators although he has not
met with them recently himself, as his company faces stiff
regulatory resistance to a possible bid for U.S. wireless
operator T-Mobile US Inc.
Son has been eager to combine Sprint Corp, the No.3
U.S. wireless provider which SoftBank acquired last year, and
No.4 T-Mobile US, arguing that together they would be better
able to compete with the two largest carriers.
Asked about U.S. regulators' reluctance as he left a Tokyo
government hearing on a separate issue on Tuesday, Son said:
"We're studying the situation."
He also said relevant company representatives were
continuing discussions with the regulators.
"I have not met with them myself, although I'd met with them
before," he said. "There are regular exchanges between the
relevant people in charge," he added.
(Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida; Writing by Edmund Klamann;
Editing by Chris Gallagher)