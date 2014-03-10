HONG KONG, March 10 An online education company
backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Monday
that a unit of Softbank Corp had made a strategic
investment in the company for an undisclosed amount.
The investment in TutorGroup from SBI Group, formerly known
as Softbank Finance Group and one of Asia's biggest venture
capital firms, follows a capital raising of nearly $100 million
for TutorGroup in February from Alibaba, Singapore state
investor Temasek Inc and China's Qiming Venture
Partners.
Shanghai-based TutorGroup has more than 2,000 teachers in 30
countries and 60 cities globally and provides online education
services in English and Chinese to students from business
professionals to young children.