BRIEF-NVIDIA Corp says GPU business revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.85 billion, up 57 percent from a year earlier
* NVIDIA Corp says GPU business revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.85 billion, up 57 percent from a year earlier
TOKYO Aug 26 Japanese telecom firm Softbank said on Friday it would use almost all its 4 percent stake in Yahoo Inc to pay off a debt of about $1.1 billion.
In a statement, the company said it would transfer the Yahoo shares to Citibank to pay off a loan from the bank, bringing its stake down to 0.002 percent.
Under the transaction, it would book a special gain of about 76.4 billion yen ($986.4 million) for the year ending in March, boosting the firm's net profit by about 44.7 billion yen for the period, the company said. ($1 = 77.450 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* NVIDIA Corp says GPU business revenue for the fourth quarter was $1.85 billion, up 57 percent from a year earlier
* Preliminary month-end assets under management (AUM) of $825.3 billion for Jan, an increase of 1.5% month over month
* Q3 revenue view $391.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: