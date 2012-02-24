Feb 25 Softbank Corp said it will
hire more than 2,400 college graduates and midcareer employees
in 2012, a recruiting drive nearly unmatched among Japanese
firms, the Nikkei reported.
Softbank is facing a growing labor shortage due to high
demand from its mobile phone business, which handles Apple Inc's
iPhone, the Japanese daily reported.
The company will hire 1,000 college graduates beginning next
spring, double compared with this year, who will be placed in
Softbank Mobile Corp and two other telecommunications firms, the
paper said.
Softbank plans to hire 1,450 midcareer workers in the year,
up 160 percent from 2011, who will support the company's sales
blitz in cloud computing, as well as develop infrastructure for
high-speed data offerings, the business daily said.
Rivals NTT DoCoMo Inc and KDDI Corp could
ramp up recruiting as they rush to increase investments in
infrastructure to deal with burgeoning data transmission
volumes, the daily reported.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)