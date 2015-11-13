Nov 13 IT infrastructure provider Softcat Plc IPO-SOFT.L said its initial public offering would consist of 63.9 million shares, priced at 240 pence each.

Softcat, which said last month it expected to list on the London Stock Exchange in November, said the offering price gave the company a market value of about 472.3 million pounds ($718.7 million) ($1 = 0.6572 pounds) (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)