Nov 13 Shares in Softcat Plc IPO-SOFT.L surged more than 20 percent in their trading debut in London on Friday, after the IT infrastructure provider's initial public offering (IPO) was priced at 240 pence per share.

The stock was trading at 275 pence at 0903 GMT, making it one of the top percentage gainers on the London Stock Exchange.

The IPO valued Softcat at about 472.3 million pounds ($718.7 million), the company said.

Softcat said the IPO consisted of 63.9 million shares, with an over-allotment option of 9.6 million shares. ($1 = 0.6572 pounds)