May 16 Softfront :

* Says it to restructure the company into a holding company, effective Aug. 1

* Says it to set up two wholly owned subsidiaries on Aug. 1 for development of software, for the transition

* Says it to change its company name to Softfront Holdings planned on Aug. 1

