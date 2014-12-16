Dec 16 Softing AG :

* Receives major order for Softing Automotive

* German manufacturer of premium cars has chosen Softing Automotive as exclusive vendor for its diagnostic development and testing tools

* Manufacturer will use Softing tools for his entire spectrum of vehicles from passenger cars to utility vehicles

* Initial orders are expected to be submitted in first half of 2015