Oct 23 Softline AG

* Says revenue in nine months 2014 decreased from 15.8 million euros in 2013 to 13.3 million euros

* Says 9 month EBITDA of 0.1 million euros versus -0.5 million euros year ago

* Says 9 month EBIT rose from -1.6 million euros year ago to -0.8 million euros

* Says expects sales of 17-19 million euros for FY 2014

* Says 9 month consolidated net result of -1.1 million euros versus -1.8 million euros year ago

* Says forecast of positive EBITDA at group level in 2014 remains, it is estimated to be 0.2-0.4 million euros