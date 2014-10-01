UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 1 Softline AG :
* Said on Tuesday H1 revenues decrease to 9.4 million euros from 10.1 million euros in the same period last year
* Said H1 EBITDA increased to 0.1 million euros from -0.4 million euros year ago
* Said H1 EBIT increased from -1.1 million euros in H1 2013 to -0.5 million euros
* Said H1 net result increased from -1.3 million euros in H1 2013 to -0.7 million euros
* CEO said Softline is able to repeat positive EBITDA in H2
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources