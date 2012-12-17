* Thai sugar premiums stuck in range, supply weighs

* TOCOM rubber may test 300 yen/kg, fundamentals unchanged

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Dec 17 Thai raw sugar premiums will be stuck in a range this week as rising global supply prompts buyers to wait for bargains, while Tokyo rubber futures could challenge 300 yen for the first time since May on a weaker Japanese currency, dealers said on Monday.

Ample global coffee supply could also weigh on prices in Vietnam, the world's largest robusta producer, but sellers in rival Indonesia are likely to offer beans at premiums to London futures before the next crop starts.

Early indications showed Thai high polarisation raw sugar was unchanged at 65 points premiums to New York's March contract . The premiums were higher than 40 points two months ago, but the increase was mainly driven by a drop in New York futures.

"I think the market is likely to continue to grind lower over the coming six to 12 months because of the forecast increase in global supplies once again," said Mathews, a commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.

March raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.47 cent, or 2.5 percent to close at 19.01 cents a lb on Friday after falling to 18.31 cents in the previous session -- its weakest since August 2010. Futures and physicals move in opposite directions.

The International Sugar Organization has raised its forecast for a projected global sugar surplus in 2012/13 to 6.18 million tonnes, raw value, and prices could remain under bearish pressure until the end of the current crop cycle.

The projected surplus was above its previous forecast of 5.86 million tonnes.

"I guess given the excessive length that the speculators have against the ICE market right now, we need to be aware that we could see the short covering come through," said Mathews at CBA.

"Nonetheless, our view is that it will be short-lived in nature and the longer term fundamentals will continue to push the market towards that 17 cents mark over the next six months or so."

Tokyo rubber futures, which set the tone for tyre grade prices fared better, after a drop in the yen pushed up the most active May contract to its highest in seven months at 284.9 yen a kg.

But worries about the health of the global economy and concerns about falling demand in main consumer China could cap gains. Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures are at their highest level in more than two years.

"I think it's moving along with fluctuations in the yen. The fundamentals for rubber haven't changed," said Ker Chung Yang, senior investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore, adding that the next resistance level would be 300 yen.

The yen plunged to its lowest in over a year-and-a-half against the U.S. dollar as part of a broad skid after Japan's conservative Liberal Democratic Party, which is committed to aggressive monetary easing, won a landslide victory.

COFFEE, COCOA

Vietnamese robustas could be offered at $30 below London's March contract, little changed from last week, but buyers are likely to ask for bigger discounts as the harvest progresses.

Indonesian robustas could fetch premiums of up to $100 before the fly crop, or a smaller harvest, starts in January or early February. The main harvest will start in April or May.

In the cocoa market, Asian butter ratios are still at their highest level since early 2009 on strong demand ahead of Christmas and tight supply in Europe.

Barry Callebaut AG sees modest growth in the global chocolate market in the year to August 2013, with demand from Asia likely to offset a sluggish European market, the chief executive of the world's largest maker of chocolate products said. (Editing by Himani Sarkar)