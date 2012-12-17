* Thai sugar premiums stuck in range, supply weighs
* TOCOM rubber may test 300 yen/kg, fundamentals unchanged
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Dec 17 Thai raw sugar premiums will
be stuck in a range this week as rising global supply prompts
buyers to wait for bargains, while Tokyo rubber futures could
challenge 300 yen for the first time since May on a weaker
Japanese currency, dealers said on Monday.
Ample global coffee supply could also weigh on prices in
Vietnam, the world's largest robusta producer, but sellers in
rival Indonesia are likely to offer beans at premiums to London
futures before the next crop starts.
Early indications showed Thai high polarisation raw sugar
was unchanged at 65 points premiums to New York's March contract
. The premiums were higher than 40 points two months ago,
but the increase was mainly driven by a drop in New York
futures.
"I think the market is likely to continue to grind lower
over the coming six to 12 months because of the forecast
increase in global supplies once again," said Mathews, a
commodities strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia
in Sydney.
March raw sugar futures on ICE rose 0.47 cent, or 2.5
percent to close at 19.01 cents a lb on Friday after falling to
18.31 cents in the previous session -- its weakest since August
2010. Futures and physicals move in opposite directions.
The International Sugar Organization has raised its
forecast for a projected global sugar surplus in 2012/13 to 6.18
million tonnes, raw value, and prices could remain under bearish
pressure until the end of the current crop cycle.
The projected surplus was above its previous forecast of
5.86 million tonnes.
"I guess given the excessive length that the speculators
have against the ICE market right now, we need to be aware that
we could see the short covering come through," said Mathews at
CBA.
"Nonetheless, our view is that it will be short-lived in
nature and the longer term fundamentals will continue to push
the market towards that 17 cents mark over the next six months
or so."
Tokyo rubber futures, which set the tone for tyre grade
prices fared better, after a drop in the yen pushed up the most
active May contract to its highest in seven months at 284.9 yen
a kg.
But worries about the health of the global economy and
concerns about falling demand in main consumer China could cap
gains. Rubber inventories in warehouses monitored by the
Shanghai Futures are at their highest level in more than two
years.
"I think it's moving along with fluctuations in the yen. The
fundamentals for rubber haven't changed," said Ker Chung Yang,
senior investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore,
adding that the next resistance level would be 300 yen.
The yen plunged to its lowest in over a year-and-a-half
against the U.S. dollar as part of a broad skid after Japan's
conservative Liberal Democratic Party, which is committed to
aggressive monetary easing, won a landslide victory.
COFFEE, COCOA
Vietnamese robustas could be offered at $30 below London's
March contract, little changed from last week, but
buyers are likely to ask for bigger discounts as the harvest
progresses.
Indonesian robustas could fetch premiums of up to $100
before the fly crop, or a smaller harvest, starts in January or
early February. The main harvest will start in April or May.
In the cocoa market, Asian butter ratios are still at their
highest level since early 2009 on strong demand ahead of
Christmas and tight supply in Europe.
Barry Callebaut AG sees modest growth in the global
chocolate market in the year to August 2013, with demand from
Asia likely to offset a sluggish European market, the chief
executive of the world's largest maker of chocolate products
said.
(Editing by Himani Sarkar)