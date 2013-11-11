* Thai sugar premiums seen unchanged despite typhoon
* TOCOM rubber likely to trade in 20 yen range
* Cocoa butter premiums steady, coffee premiums may drop
By Lewa Pardomuan
SINGAPORE, Nov 11 Thai raw sugar premiums
shrugged off a deadly typhoon in the Philippines that destroyed
cane plantations, while Tokyo rubber futures traders awaited the
outcome of a leadership meeting in China for clues on economic
reform, dealers said on Monday.
In the robusta market, beans from Vietnam could trade below
London futures this week as the crop harvests gain pace. Cocoa
butter premiums could stay at last week's level on last-minute
purchases from chocolate makers.
Early indications showed Thai raw sugar premiums unchanged
from last week's levels of 60 to 90 points to New York futures,
after damage caused by typhoon Haiyan to plantations in the
Philippines failed to stir up worries about supply.
Front-month March raw sugar has fallen more than 10
percent since hitting a 1-year high around 20 U.S. cents a pound
on Oct. 18 in a rally triggered by a fire at four warehouses in
Brazil's Santos port.
"New York raw sugar has been consolidating recently, but we
know that global stocks are not dangerously low," said Vanessa
Tan, an investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.
"The fires in Brazil have earlier pushed up the market, but
then prices dropped again. That tells you there's sufficient
stocks of sugar," said Tan, who pegged support at 17.3 cents and
resistance at 19 cents.
The typhoon that struck central Philippines on Friday has
ravaged cane-growing areas that produce up to 150,000 tonnes of
raw sugar, according to the head of the country's sugar
regulatory agency.
The Philippines, which accounts for about 1.3 percent of
global output, consumes most of its production, which has been
estimated at 2.5 million tonnes for the 2013/14 crop year.
"The offers for Thai premiums are unchanged. The impact of
the typhoon is limited and only restricted to the Philippines,"
said a physical dealer in Bangkok.
In rubber, benchmark Tokyo futures could trade in a range of
250 to 276 yen a kg, with some dealers setting their eyes on top
consumer China, where leaders started a four-day special meeting
on Saturday to set the reform agenda for the next decade.
"We may expect some announcement from China when the leaders
meeting is over this week. If positive news comes out, then the
market will move up," said a dealer in Tokyo.
The most active rubber contract on Tokyo Commodity Exchange,
currently April 2014, added 2.2 yen a kg to 259.1 yen,
because of a weaker yen, but still down from a 3-1/2-month high
around 290 yen in September.
Although TOCOM rubber sets the tone for tyre grade prices in
main producers Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia, the contracts
are often influenced by macroeconomics, currencies, equities and
politics.
