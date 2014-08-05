Aug 5 Softship AG : * Says H1 revenue of about 4.04 million EUR (previous year: 4.92 million EUR) * Says H1 EBIT sinks to about EUR -180,000 (py: 477,000 EUR) * Says H1 after tax loss of about 220,000 EUR versus profit of 340,000 EUR year

ago * Says adjusts FY 2014 forecast due to unfavorable development in H1 * Says expects FY 2014 sales of 7.5-8.5 million euros and seeks balanced result * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage