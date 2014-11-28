UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 Softto Co Ltd
* Says plans to sell 75 percent stake in Guangxi unit for no lower than 120 million yuan (19.54 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1tosDmw
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 6.1413 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources