BRIEF-Elma Electronic sees H1 net profit of CHF 1.0-1.5 mln
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
FRANKFURT, April 21 Germany's Software AG reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly core profit and affirmed its guidance for the full year.
Germany's second-largest business software maker after SAP said on Friday its adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell 5 percent to 56.3 million euros ($60.3 million) in the three months through March.
That was better than the average analysts expectation for 51.3 million euros in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.9332 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
* IN 5 MONTHS OF FY 2017 SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED ORDER INCOME AND NET SALES COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS YEAR (ALSO ADJUSTED FOR CURRENCY TRANSLATION EFFECTS).
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.