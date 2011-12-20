BEIJING Dec 20 Government offices at
every level in China will use legitimate as opposed to pirated
computer software by the end of next year, an official said on
Tuesday, hoping to ameliorate an issue which has become a thorn
in the side of Sino-U.S. ties.
Chang Xiaocun, head of the Commerce Ministry's market order
department, said in an online chat on the central government's
website (www.gov.cn) that upper echelons of administration were
already almost all using real software.
"Our plan is that government departments around the country
will use above-board software by the end of next year," he said,
adding funding will come from the national budget.
Chang did not say what the current level of pirated software
use was in the Chinese government.
"Once the government is using real software we want to
expand this campaign to companies and individuals, so what we
are doing is a big push in the direction of protecting
intellectual property," he added.
Microsoft and other members of the Business
Software Alliance in the United States complain that nearly 80
percent of the software installed on personal computers in China
is pirated.
China has repeatedly promised to get tough on copyright
piracy, though fake software, movies and many other items remain
widely available in Chinese cities despite high-profile
campaigns to fight the problem and destroy illicit goods.
The International Intellectual Property Alliance, a U.S.
coalition of film, software, music and publishing groups,
estimates that U.S. companies lost more than $15 billion in 2009
due to international copyright theft.
About $14 billion of the total was due to software piracy,
with an estimated $3.5 billion in losses in China and $1.4
billion in Russia.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)