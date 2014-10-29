FRANKFURT Oct 29 German business software maker Software AG on Wednesday reported a flat third-quarter operating profit as cost cuts started to paid off amid a turn around of its consulting business.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding some special items, was unchanged at 49.1 million euros (62.54 million US dollar), beating even the most optimistic expectation of 43 million in a Reuters poll. The poll average was 40.1 million.

Germany's second-largest business software maker after SAP said it still expected its operating margin, excluding special items, to be between 26 and 28 percent in 2014. (1 US dollar = 0.7851 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Jonathan Gould)