FRANKFURT Jan 26 Germany's Software AG
reported a 2 percent drop in quarterly core profit,
citing one-off effects, but forecast accelerating sales growth
for its high-margin licenses and maintenance services.
Germany's second-largest business software maker after SAP
said on Thursday its adjusted earnings before
interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) fell to 90.2 million
euros ($97 million) in the fourth quarter.
Software AG is betting on playing a key role in the
so-called fourth industrial revolution as manufacturers seek to
capitalise on vast amounts of data captured from ever smarter
machines.
At the company's digital business platform (DBP) unit, where
its industrial Internet activities are concentrated, the group
sees currency-adjusted revenue growth rising to between 5 and 10
percent this year, from 3 percent in 2016.
It expects its annual EBITA margin to come to between 30.5
and 31.5 percent, after 31.2 percent last year.
($1 = 0.9300 euros)
