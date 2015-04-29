Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
* Q1 EBIT drops 3.9 pct to 29.3 mln euros
* Rtrs poll avg for Q1 EBIT was 26.8 mln eur
* Still sees 2015 non-IFRS EBITA margin of 27.5-28.5 pct
* Shares indicated to open 2.8 pct higher (Adds CEO comment, background, shares)
FRANKFURT, April 29 Germany's Software AG reported a smaller than expected decline in first-quarter operating profit as its cost-cutting measures started to pay off.
Germany's second-largest business software maker after SAP said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 3.9 percent to 29.3 million euros ($32.1 million).
That beat the average estimate of 26.8 million euros in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates ranging between 23.5 million euros and 30.3 million.
The Darmstadt-based company has shifted its focus to tools which help companies deliver their software over the Internet using so-called cloud computing from software that used to be installed on individual computers.
As a result of that shift, which has lowered its cost base, the company's operating margin rose more than 4 percentage points to 24.8 percent.
"Our Q1 business performance shows that our focus on value through recurring revenue growth and profitability, as announced last year, is successful," said Karl-Heinz Streibich, Software AG's chief executive in a statement.
The company affirmed its 2015 outlook for an operating margin of between 27.5-28.5 percent.
Shares in Software AG were indicated to open 2.8 percent higher, according to pre-market data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0535 GMT, with the German blue chip index seen up 0.1 percent. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Maria Sheahan)
