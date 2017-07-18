UPDATE 1-Software AG reports drop in digital licence sales

* Digital licence sales fall 7 pct in Q2

* FY operating profit margin guidance raised to 31-32 pct

* Sales see-saw, settle around flat (Releads on digital business licences, adds shares, analyst comment)

FRANKFURT, July 18 (Reuters) - Germany's Software AG has reported a drop in licence sales for the software it is betting on in the digitisation of business, overshadowing a rise in its full-year profit forecast on Tuesday.

Software AG aims to play a key role in the so-called industrial internet in which connected machines produce vast amounts of data that need to be processed and analysed, and has invested heavily in its digital business platform (DBP).

DBP licence sales, which bring high-margin service and maintenance revenues in their wake, fell 7 percent in the second quarter. DBP maintenance revenues increased by 8 percent, taking overall revenue for the business to 104 million euros ($120 million).

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected DBP revenue of 108 million euros - accounting for about half of Software AG's total sales, with the rest split roughly evenly between its legacy database software and consulting.

The company said it had had "execution issues" in Britain, where digital licences halved in the second quarter and it contrasted this with triple-digit growth rates in some other countries including Italy and Switzerland.

"Disappointment around DBP is likely to outweigh the margin guidance increase," said UBS analyst Michael Briest, who rates Software AG shares a "buy".

Software AG, a distant second to Germany's biggest business software firm SAP, also raised its 2017 operating profit margin target to 31 to 32 percent from previous guidance for 30.5 to 31.5 percent, thanks to the strong digital maintenance.

Shares in Software AG rose more than 3 percent in early trading before reversing gains to trade more than 2 percent lower. By 0909 GMT, they were up 0.2 percent at 38.24 euros, outperforming a 0.5 percent lower German mid-cap index.

Chief Executive Karl-Heinz Streibich said the Darmstadt-based company's current run at capitalising on the industrial internet should be more successful than its previous attempt in 2013 because the business was more mature.

"It took much much longer than we anticipated to monetise that investment," he told analysts and reporters on a conference call. "Nobody was talking about internet of things then."

In the second quarter, Software AG's operating profit (EBITA) jumped 10 percent to 61 million euros, beating consensus for 58 million in the Reuters poll.

Its margin widened to 29.5 percent from 27.4 percent in the year-earlier period.