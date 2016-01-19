FRANKFURT Jan 19 Germany's Software AG reported a record quarterly core profit margin as it sold more of its high-margin licenses and maintenance services, and forecast a further improvement in profitability in 2016, pushing its shares higher in pre-market trade.

Germany's second-largest business software maker after SAP said on Tuesday its adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 4 percent to 92.2 million euros ($100.3 million) in the fourth quarter.

Its margin on adjusted EBITA widened to a record 35.8 percent, helping to lift its full-year margin to 29.7 percent, more than the 28-29 percent the company had forecast.

The group said it expected its annual margin to further improve to 30-31 percent this year.

Software AG shares rose 6.1 percent in pre-market trade at brokerage Lang & Schwarz, outperforming the broader market.

Software AG's products include those that help companies such as Daimler, Roche and Air France keep inventories at efficient levels, monitoring in real time how fast clients are being served, and those which help retrieve data from outdated software systems.

($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)