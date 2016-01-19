* Q4 profit fuelled by 23 pct digital licence revenue rise

* Sees 2016 operating margin at 30-31 pct

* Shares rise as much as 16 pct, highest in almost 3 yrs (Adds shares, analyst comment)

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 Germany's Software AG reported a record quarterly core profit margin as it sold more of its high-margin licences and maintenance services, and forecast a further improvement in profitability in 2016, boosting its shares on Tuesday.

Germany's second-largest business software maker behind SAP said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) rose 4 percent to 92.2 million euros ($100.3 million) in the fourth quarter.

Its margin on adjusted EBITA widened to a record 35.8 percent, helping to lift its full-year margin to 29.7 percent, more than the 28-29 percent the company had forecast.

Shares in Software AG rose as much as 16 percent to 29.91 euros, their highest level in almost three years. The shares were at the top of a 2.7 percent stronger German technology index.

Software AG's products include some which help companies such as Daimler, Roche and Air France keep inventories at efficient levels, some which monitor in real time how fast clients are being served, and some which help retrieve data from outdated software systems.

Revenues from licences for its high-margin digital business platform rose 23 percent to a record 74 million euros, the first double-digit percentage increase since the first quarter of 2014, said UBS analyst Michael Briest in a client note.

Software AG said it expected its annual margin to further improve to 30-31 percent this year.

"Assuming consensus 2016 revenue estimates do not change, and taking the mid-point of the new margin guidance, results in a 4 percent EBITA upgrade," UBS' Briest said.

($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Potter)