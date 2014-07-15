Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
FRANKFURT, July 15 Software AG's Chief Executive Karl-Heinz Streibich said the German business software maker would not publish a revision of its 2018 targets before next year.
"This is not a full confirmation of our 2018 targets. We did not have the time to analyse the next four years yet," he told a conference call on Tuesday.
The company earlier cut its 2014 outlook for sales growth at its biggest business, citing significant delays to major projects. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)