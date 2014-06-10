BOSTON, June 10 IBM overtook Japan's
Trend Micro Inc to become the world's No. 3 provider of
security software last year, after acquiring cybersecurity firm
Trusteer, according to market share data released on Tuesday by
Gartner.
Symantec Corp and Intel Corp's McAfee
retained their slots as the top two makers of security software
in a market whose sales last year rose 4.9 percent to $19.9
billion, according to the annual survey by the Connecticut-based
research firm.
IBM's revenue from security software climbed 19 percent to
$1.14 billion last year, Gartner said. In a deal announced last
August, IBM paid close to $1 billion for Trusteer, whose
products help businesses fight malicious software and cyber
fraud, as part of an effort to boost its line of security
offerings.
Meanwhile, Trend Micro's sales dropped 5.3 percent to $1.11
billion, according to the Gartner survey.
Symantec's revenue fell 0.3 percent to $3.7 billion. The
company replaced its CEO in March, marking the second time it
has replaced its leader in two years as its board looks to
stimulate revenue growth and its stock price.
McAfee's revenue rose 3.9 percent to $1.7 billion. EMC Corp
, which owns RSA Security, saw revenue climb 5.9 percent
to $760 million, putting it into the No. 5 slot in the market,
according to Gartner's survey.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Eric
Walsh)