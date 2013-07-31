FRANKFURT, July 31 German business software group Software AG said on Wednesday it had extend the contract of its Chief Executive Karl-Heinz Streibich by five years.

Streibich has led Software AG since 2003.

"Continuity at the top is vital for Software AG and necessary to successfully implement our path to growth," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde, Editing by Jonathan Gould)