FRANKFURT Jan 24 Software AG is likely to pay a 2011 dividend about on par with the year-earlier level of 0.43 euros per share, based on its standing dividend policy, Chief Executive Karl-Heinz Streibich told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

Analyst in a Reuters poll on average expected a 2011 dividend payment of 0.46 euros.

The German business software maker earlier reported full-year 2011 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) that were virtually unchanged at 269.2 million euros ($351 million).

($1 = 0.7665 euros) (Reporting by Stefanie Huber; Writing by Maria Sheahan)