FRANKFURT Jan 24 Software AG is
likely to pay a 2011 dividend about on par with the year-earlier
level of 0.43 euros per share, based on its standing dividend
policy, Chief Executive Karl-Heinz Streibich told Reuters in an
interview on Tuesday.
Analyst in a Reuters poll on average expected a 2011
dividend payment of 0.46 euros.
The German business software maker earlier reported
full-year 2011 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) that were
virtually unchanged at 269.2 million euros ($351 million).
($1 = 0.7665 euros)
(Reporting by Stefanie Huber; Writing by Maria Sheahan)