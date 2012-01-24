FRANKFURT Jan 24 German business software maker Software AG said it expects revenue from its database software to decline by another 7-12 percent this year after plummeting 24 percent in the fourth quarter.

Revenues from the company's other main business line, business process software, will grow between 5 percent and 15 percent, Software AG said on Tuesday.

The group operating profit margin for the full year will narrow to between 23.0 percent and 24.5 percent, compared with 26.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

The company issued a profit warning earlier this month as software license sales in the United States slumped and a usual seasonal boost to database software sales failed to materialise.

The move prompted a 20 percent drop in the price of its shares, and some analysts said they saw limited growth opportunities for Software AG in the foreseeable future.

Software AG's comments come a day before SAP AG reports a full set of results and gives an outlook for 2012. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)