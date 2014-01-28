FRANKFURT Jan 28 German business software maker Software AG on Tuesday reported a 6 percent fall in its fourth-quarter non-IFRS operating profit to 83.8 million euros ($114.6 million), while sales dropped 2 percent.

Germany's second-largest business software maker after SAP also said it expected operating profit to rise between 4 and 10 percent in 2014.

It reported total fourth quarter sales of 271.5 million euros, against average analyst expectations of 281 million euros. ($1 = 0.7313 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)