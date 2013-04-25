FRANKFURT, April 25 Germany's Software AG reported an expected drop in quarterly operating profit on Thursday as it spent more on marketing and announced an acquisitions that expands its reach into cloud-based services.

First-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) fell 24 percent to 41.6 million euros ($54 million), just above a consensus of 40.4 million in a Reuters poll.

Marketing expenses rose to 72.8 million euros from 59.3 million a year earlier, Software AG said while affirming its 2013 outlook.

Software AG, Germany' second-largest software firm after SAP , also said it bought LongJump, a U.S.-based company offering a digital platform that allows users to create cloud-based applications. It did not disclose financial details.

($1 = 0.7695 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)